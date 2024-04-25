Deichmann White Rose: Shoe shop giant opens new £688,000 Leeds store creating new jobs
and live on Freeview channel 276
Europe’s largest shoe retailer, Deichmann, has invested £688,000 in its new White Rose Shopping Centre store, creating 15 jobs.
The footwear fashion giant stocks options for the whole family including exclusive lines from Adidas, Fila, Nike, Puma, and Skechers.
What’s more, Deichmann offers a price promise – if customers find an identical pair of branded shoes cheaper in any UK high street or online retailer, Deichmann will match the price or refund the difference plus £1.
Steven Foster, Centre Director at White Rose, said: “It’s great to have such a variety of renowned brands joining us and investing in their presence here at White Rose, and we’re excited to offer even more choice to our visitors.
“From the UK’s biggest fashion brands to those famous viral foodie treats, there’s something for everyone at White Rose.”
Joining Deichman is CUPP, one of the UK’s fastest-growing boba tea brands, which has chosen White Rose for its second Leeds store.
Launched in 2012, CUPP’s premium drinks use fresh fruit purees and bespoke brown sugar syrups to create a signature sip. Its newest menu items include the UK’s first mochi boba tea and cloudcake boba tea in innovative, exciting flavours.
Expansion work is also now underway for existing retailer JD Sports. The sports fashion brand is upsizing its existing unit at the centre, preparing to offer an even more exciting experience and more choice to visitors later this year.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.