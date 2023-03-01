Rudy's Headingley: Leeds pizza joint announces opening date for 100-cover restaurant in Otley Road
Rudy's Neapolitan Pizza has announced the opening date for its new 100-cover restaurant in Leeds.
The popular pizza joint will open the new restaurant in Otley Road, Headingley, this month – and bookings are now live. The pizzeria will be the chain’s third in Leeds, joining sites in Chapel Allerton and the city centre, and will boast an outdoor seating area.
Rudy’s was founded in 2015 in Ancoats, Manchester, before branching out across the UK. The restaurant follows the authentic Neapolitan tradition of pizza making, serving classic recipes such as Marinara, Margherita and Calabrese – all originating from Naples.
The dough is made fresh daily using Caputo ‘00’ flour which ferments for at least 24 hours, topped with ingredients imported from Naples, including San Marzano tomatoes grown on fields next to Mount Vesuvius, and Fior di Latte mozzarella. The dough is cooked in a Stefano Ferrara oven for just 60 seconds – resulting in a soft and light pizza with an airy and raised edge.
The general manager of Rudy’s Headingley, Steve Mutlow, said “We look forward to opening our doors on Otley Road from Monday March 13. The team have loved serving our Neapolitan pizza in Leeds and we hope this new site will be another welcoming addition for the city.”
The Headingley site, located on Unit 6-8, Otley Road, will be open seven days a week from 12pm – 8pm. It’s the latest new addition to the vibrant suburb, after Residence 74 opened a new cafe and bar in North Lane last month.