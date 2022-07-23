Rudy's announced the opening of a new Leeds pizzeria earlier this year, following the closure of family-owned Italian restaurant Casa Mia.
The Chapel Allerton branch opened today, serving classic recipes such as Marinara, Margherita and Calabrese.
Here is a first look inside Rudy’s Chapel Allerton.
1. Opened on Stainbeck Lane today
The Neapolitan pizza chain opened its 12th site on Stainbeck Lane today.
Photo: Rudy's
2. Rudy's Chapel Allerton
The restaurant is located in the former site of Casa Mia, which has now closed down.
Photo: Located at former Casa Mia
3. First day was a success
The manager of Rudy's Chapel Allerton said the team "can't wait to be part of the community."
Photo: Rudy's
4. Founded in Manchester in 2015
The restaurant chain was founded in Manchester in 2015, before opening sites in Leeds city centre, London, Liverpool, Birmingham and Sheffield.
Photo: Rudy's