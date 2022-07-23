Rudy's Chapel Allerton: First look inside the new pizza restaurant that opened in Leeds today

The Neapolitan pizza chain opened a new branch in Leeds today.

By Abi Whistance
Saturday, 23rd July 2022, 4:30 pm
Updated Sunday, 24th July 2022, 12:21 pm

Rudy's announced the opening of a new Leeds pizzeria earlier this year, following the closure of family-owned Italian restaurant Casa Mia.

The Chapel Allerton branch opened today, serving classic recipes such as Marinara, Margherita and Calabrese.

Here is a first look inside Rudy’s Chapel Allerton.

1. Opened on Stainbeck Lane today

The Neapolitan pizza chain opened its 12th site on Stainbeck Lane today.

Photo: Rudy's

Photo Sales

2. Rudy's Chapel Allerton

The restaurant is located in the former site of Casa Mia, which has now closed down.

Photo: Located at former Casa Mia

Photo Sales

3. First day was a success

The manager of Rudy's Chapel Allerton said the team "can't wait to be part of the community."

Photo: Rudy's

Photo Sales

4. Founded in Manchester in 2015

The restaurant chain was founded in Manchester in 2015, before opening sites in Leeds city centre, London, Liverpool, Birmingham and Sheffield.

Photo: Rudy's

Photo Sales
Chapel AllertonLeeds
Next Page
Page 1 of 2