Morrisons Leeds: Horsforth, Kirkstall and Bramley stores among sites impacted by closures as residents react
Morrisons has today announced that up to 365 jobs at stores across the UK could be at risk due to plans to close some of its cafes, convenience stores, florists, and fresh food counters - including at three stores in Leeds.
The cafes at Morrisons Horsforth and Morrisons Swinnow Road (Bramley) will be closed as part of the measures, as well as the Market Kitchens fresh food counter at the Morrisons in Kirkstall.
Originally founded in Bradford, many shoppers and Yorkshire Evening Post readers have been left disappointed by the new news.
Posting on the YEP’s Facebook page, Sharron Rhode said: “Shame I love Morrisons. It’s my favourite place to shop plenty of variety vans the staff are great and helpful.”
Gloria Harmson-Thompson said: “It's happening every where, I'll miss my local morrisons cafe.”
While Liz Wilson simply added: “How very sad.”
52 cafes, 17 Morrisons Daily stores, 35 meat and fish counters, and four pharmacies across the UK are set to be shut as part of the measures to tackle “rising operational costs.”
Morrisons said these services were becoming more costly to operate than the revenue generated from customer spending.
A number of YEP readers were critical of the direction the major supermarket chain has taken in recent years since it was sold in 2021.
Debbie Anne said: “Not surprised, thought Morrison’s lost its way before the pandemic, I believe it sold out and isn’t run by the family but a conglomerate or hedge fund.”
Brian Silverwood said: “Morrisons ain't cheap anymore, stopped going years ago, Aldi is so much better.”
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
While Lindsey Bell added: “Market Kitchen closure at Kirkstall no big loss because its never been open in any of the times I've been in there over the last few months.”
Rami Baitieh, Morrisons’ chief executive, said the changes were a “necessary part of our plans to renew and reinvigorate” the chain and invest in areas that “customers really value”.
Many of the impacted staff are expected to be redeployed to other roles within the company.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.