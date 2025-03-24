Morrisons shoppers in Leeds have reacted to news that the supermarket is set to shut various in-store services at three city stores.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morrisons has today announced that up to 365 jobs at stores across the UK could be at risk due to plans to close some of its cafes, convenience stores, florists, and fresh food counters - including at three stores in Leeds.

The cafes at Morrisons Horsforth and Morrisons Swinnow Road (Bramley) will be closed as part of the measures, as well as the Market Kitchens fresh food counter at the Morrisons in Kirkstall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Originally founded in Bradford, many shoppers and Yorkshire Evening Post readers have been left disappointed by the new news.

The cafes at Morrisons Horsforth and Morrisons Swinnow Road (Bramley), as well as the Market Kitchens fresh food counter at the Morrisons in Kirkstall will be closed. | NW/Google

Posting on the YEP’s Facebook page, Sharron Rhode said: “Shame I love Morrisons. It’s my favourite place to shop plenty of variety vans the staff are great and helpful.”

Gloria Harmson-Thompson said: “It's happening every where, I'll miss my local morrisons cafe.”

While Liz Wilson simply added: “How very sad.”

52 cafes, 17 Morrisons Daily stores, 35 meat and fish counters, and four pharmacies across the UK are set to be shut as part of the measures to tackle “rising operational costs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morrisons said these services were becoming more costly to operate than the revenue generated from customer spending.

A number of YEP readers were critical of the direction the major supermarket chain has taken in recent years since it was sold in 2021.

Debbie Anne said: “Not surprised, thought Morrison’s lost its way before the pandemic, I believe it sold out and isn’t run by the family but a conglomerate or hedge fund.”

Brian Silverwood said: “Morrisons ain't cheap anymore, stopped going years ago, Aldi is so much better.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Lindsey Bell added: “Market Kitchen closure at Kirkstall no big loss because its never been open in any of the times I've been in there over the last few months.”

Rami Baitieh, Morrisons’ chief executive, said the changes were a “necessary part of our plans to renew and reinvigorate” the chain and invest in areas that “customers really value”.

Many of the impacted staff are expected to be redeployed to other roles within the company.