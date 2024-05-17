The 76-page special edition of The Sunday Times Magazine details the wealth of the 350 richest people in Britain, revealing the largest fall in the billionaire count in the guide’s 36-year history, from a peak of 177 in 2022 to 165 this year.
The minimum entry for the list of 350 this year is £350 million.
Robert Watts, compiler of the Sunday Times Rich List, said: “This year’s Sunday Times Rich List suggests Britain’s billionaire boom has come to an end. Many of our home-grown entrepreneurs have seen their fortunes fall and some of the global super rich who came here are moving away.
“Thousands of British livelihoods rely on the super-rich to some extent. We’ll have to wait and see whether we have now reached peak billionaire, and what that means for our economy.”
The wealthiest people in Yorkshire & Humber, owners of Wren Kitchens, Malcolm Healey and family, lost £99 million this year. Wren Kitchens is the kitchen king’s third successful kitchen outfit, which collectively put his wealth at £1.501 billion.
