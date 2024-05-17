The 76-page special edition of The Sunday Times Magazine details the wealth of the 350 richest people in Britain, revealing the largest fall in the billionaire count in the guide’s 36-year history, from a peak of 177 in 2022 to 165 this year.

The minimum entry for the list of 350 this year is £350 million.

Robert Watts, compiler of the Sunday Times Rich List, said: “This year’s Sunday Times Rich List suggests Britain’s billionaire boom has come to an end. Many of our home-grown entrepreneurs have seen their fortunes fall and some of the global super rich who came here are moving away.

“Thousands of British livelihoods rely on the super-rich to some extent. We’ll have to wait and see whether we have now reached peak billionaire, and what that means for our economy.”

The wealthiest people in Yorkshire & Humber, owners of Wren Kitchens, Malcolm Healey and family, lost £99 million this year. Wren Kitchens is the kitchen king’s third successful kitchen outfit, which collectively put his wealth at £1.501 billion.

Take a look below at the 18 richest people in Yorkshire and their worth...

1 . Malcolm Healey and family - £1.501bn Wren Kitchens is the Yorkshireman's third successful kitchens outfit. His 12,000-acre estate on the East Riding has about 50 shooting drives.

2 . Lord Kirkham and family - £1.140bn Bad O-levels forced him to ditch his dream of life in the RAF, so he learnt how to make furniture and built DFS.

3 . The Shepherd family - £1.104bn Creators of the Portakabin and the Portaloo, the Yorkshire-based family have been in talks to sell their company for as much as £1.5 billion.

4 . Andrea Shelley, William Morrison and Eleanor Kernighan and family - £933m The children of Sir Ken Morrison, including William and Eleanor, did well from the private equity takeover of the Morrisons supermarket chain.

5 . John Jakes - £822m The boss of Acorn Stairlifts has received more than £210 million of dividends over the past ten years. He lives in Monaco.