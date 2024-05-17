Sunday Times Rich List: The 18 richest people in Yorkshire and their worth including Leeds Rhinos chairman

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 17th May 2024, 08:00 BST

A new edition of The Sunday Times Rich List has named the richest people in Yorkshire.

The 76-page special edition of The Sunday Times Magazine details the wealth of the 350 richest people in Britain, revealing the largest fall in the billionaire count in the guide’s 36-year history, from a peak of 177 in 2022 to 165 this year.

The minimum entry for the list of 350 this year is £350 million.

Robert Watts, compiler of the Sunday Times Rich List, said: “This year’s Sunday Times Rich List suggests Britain’s billionaire boom has come to an end. Many of our home-grown entrepreneurs have seen their fortunes fall and some of the global super rich who came here are moving away.

“Thousands of British livelihoods rely on the super-rich to some extent. We’ll have to wait and see whether we have now reached peak billionaire, and what that means for our economy.”

The wealthiest people in Yorkshire & Humber, owners of Wren Kitchens, Malcolm Healey and family, lost £99 million this year. Wren Kitchens is the kitchen king’s third successful kitchen outfit, which collectively put his wealth at £1.501 billion.

Take a look below at the 18 richest people in Yorkshire and their worth...

Wren Kitchens is the Yorkshireman's third successful kitchens outfit. His 12,000-acre estate on the East Riding has about 50 shooting drives.

1. Malcolm Healey and family - £1.501bn

Bad O-levels forced him to ditch his dream of life in the RAF, so he learnt how to make furniture and built DFS.

2. Lord Kirkham and family - £1.140bn

Creators of the Portakabin and the Portaloo, the Yorkshire-based family have been in talks to sell their company for as much as £1.5 billion.

3. The Shepherd family - £1.104bn

The children of Sir Ken Morrison, including William and Eleanor, did well from the private equity takeover of the Morrisons supermarket chain.

4. Andrea Shelley, William Morrison and Eleanor Kernighan and family - £933m

The boss of Acorn Stairlifts has received more than £210 million of dividends over the past ten years. He lives in Monaco.

5. John Jakes - £822m

Teesside's wealthiest brothers are behind the Middlesbrough-based Cleveland Cable Company.

6. Alastair and Michael Powell - £794m

