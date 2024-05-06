PureGym Hunslet: Leeds gym receives upgrade with new and replaced kit
The revamp is an investment providing members with the “latest, state-of-the-art” fitness equipment to “support them on their fitness journey”, the gym operator said.
The kit revamp includes a full cardio replacement, full fixed pin replacement, full free weights replacement including dumbbells, plates and accessories, as well as an improved stretch area.
The gym also has a new and improved layout throughout.
A spokesperson for PureGym said: “We are delighted to bring PureGym Leeds Hunslet members brand new kit to their gym.
“This is an exciting moment for the club and the kit drop will ensure members have access to first class gym equipment to help them enhance their physical and mental wellbeing.
“We look forward to seeing everyone, both returning members and new ones, enjoy our all of our new kit!”
