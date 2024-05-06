PureGym Hunslet: Leeds gym receives upgrade with new and replaced kit

A Leeds gym has received a major revamp with kit for fitness enthusiasts and reluctant gym-goers alike.
Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 6th May 2024, 16:30 BST
PureGym has completed its kit and equipment upgrade at its gym in Hunslet in south Leeds.

The revamp is an investment providing members with the “latest, state-of-the-art” fitness equipment to “support them on their fitness journey”, the gym operator said.

PureGym in Hunslet has received a revamp with new kit and improved layout. Picture by PureGymPureGym in Hunslet has received a revamp with new kit and improved layout. Picture by PureGym
The kit revamp includes a full cardio replacement, full fixed pin replacement, full free weights replacement including dumbbells, plates and accessories, as well as an improved stretch area.

The gym also has a new and improved layout throughout.

A spokesperson for PureGym said: “We are delighted to bring PureGym Leeds Hunslet members  brand new kit to their gym.

“This is an exciting moment for the club and the kit drop will ensure  members have access to first class gym equipment to help them enhance their physical and mental  wellbeing.

“We look forward to seeing everyone, both returning members and new ones, enjoy our all of our new kit!”

