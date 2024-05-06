Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

PureGym has completed its kit and equipment upgrade at its gym in Hunslet in south Leeds.

The revamp is an investment providing members with the “latest, state-of-the-art” fitness equipment to “support them on their fitness journey”, the gym operator said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PureGym in Hunslet has received a revamp with new kit and improved layout. Picture by PureGym

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The kit revamp includes a full cardio replacement, full fixed pin replacement, full free weights replacement including dumbbells, plates and accessories, as well as an improved stretch area.

The gym also has a new and improved layout throughout.

A spokesperson for PureGym said: “We are delighted to bring PureGym Leeds Hunslet members brand new kit to their gym.

“This is an exciting moment for the club and the kit drop will ensure members have access to first class gym equipment to help them enhance their physical and mental wellbeing.