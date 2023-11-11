Plans for a new coffee shop with drive-thru at a retail park have been submitted to the council.

Westside Retail Park in Guiseley could soon see a new Costa Coffee shop complete with drive-thru facility after plans have been proposed to Leeds city council.

The plans, which proposes the “erection of coffee shop with drive thru facility with associated servicing, landscaping and external seating; part reconfiguration of existing car park; and associated works”, was validated on Friday, October 27, with consultation due to take place on November 29.

In the planning and retail assessment, Costa writes: “The proposed unit is single storey and extends to 167 square metres (gross internal area). It is to operate as a coffee shop with a drive thru facility, along with internal and external seating and associated servicing.

Costa Coffee has submitted plans for a new shop with drive-thru at Guiseley's Westside Retails Park. Picture by Getty Images/Google

“The building will be situated within the existing car park on the north/north-eastern boundary of the retail park. The drive thru facility is opposite the main terrace, and is single storey in height, making it entirely subordinate to the parent buildings on the Application Site.

“There is a traditional drive thru arrangement with a dedicated lane taking vehicles to the serving kiosk, passing menu boards and the drivers’ order point. At the end of the drive thru lane, one waiting bay is provided for customers waiting to receive hand delivered orders.“