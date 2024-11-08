North South Vintage: Independent clothing store set to open second site in Leeds city centre
North South Vintage, an independent store known for its curated selection of 90s and 00s luxury, sports, and designer clothing, has been a familiar fixture on Headingley Lane since it opened in 2022.
In its first major expansion, North South Vintage is moving into the former Ann Summers space on Lands Lane, which has been mostly vacant since the adult and lingerie chain relocated to Commercial Street in July 2023.
Ahead of the opening, North South Vintage is hiring a store manager and flexible store assistants who "share a passion for fashion and vintage style".
The retailer writes: "We are seeking an experienced and dynamic retail store manager to lead our team and drive the success of our retail operations.
"The ideal candidate will possess strong leadership skills, a passion for customer service, and the ability to manage a diverse team effectively.”