Ann Summers Leeds: Adult and lingerie shop takes over former Paperchase in city centre's Commercial Street

Ann Summers has opened a new shop in Leeds, taking over the former Paperchase store in the city centre.
By Abbey Maclure
Published 7th Jul 2023, 07:58 BST- 1 min read

The adult and lingerie retailer has relocated from Thornton’s Arcade in Lands Lane to a larger unit in Commercial Street, a short walk away. The premises was previously occupied by Paperchase, which collapsed into administration earlier this year following rising costs and disappointing sales following the Covid pandemic.

Tesco bought the intellectual property of the retail brand and now stocks it in its supermarkets and online. But the deal didn’t include shops, resulting in the closure of all UK Paperchase stores – including in Leeds.

The new Ann Summers shop is now open and a sale is being advertised in its windows, with up to 50 per cent off. Founded in 1972, and the inventors of the rabbit adult toy, the retailer has two shops in Leeds – with a second in the White Rose shopping centre.

The new Ann Summers shop in Leeds city centreThe new Ann Summers shop in Leeds city centre
