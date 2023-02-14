Located on the Leeds Headrow, the store is their second in Leeds, having previously opened at the White Rose Centre.

Founded in 1985, Millie’s Cookies is a chain of retail bakeries, specializing in cookies, muffins, hot drinks and gifts. The company operates stores in the United Kingdom, India, France, Germany, Egypt, Malta, Hong Kong.

It is the latest exciting addition to the Headrow stretch, following the reopening of the popular steakhouse Miller & Carter after a £400k refurbishment.

The restaurant, complete with a refreshed bar, elegantly styled interiors and enhanced dining area, closed on January 8 but officially reopened last week.

The pair may also soon be joined by Indian restaurant Tamatanga, which has submitted a formal licensing application with Leeds city council to takeover the vacant former George's Great British Kitchen site.

