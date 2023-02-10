News you can trust since 1890
Miller & Carter Leeds Light: First look inside Headrow steakhouse after £400,000 refurbishment

Love is in the air. Miller & Carter is set to reopen this week – just in time for Valentine’s Day.

By Alex Grant
36 minutes ago
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 12:18pm

The popular Headrow steakhouse is set to reopen its doors to guests tonight (February 10) following a major £400k refurbishment, revealing its spectacular new look to the city.

Boasting a “warm, more modern look”, the renovation has seen the steakhouse undergo a complete transformation.

Take a first look inside...

1. Miller & Carter Leeds Light reopens

The £400k renovation has seen the steakhouse undergo a complete transformation.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

2. Miller & Carter Leeds Light reopens

The popular restaurant will feature a refreshed bar, elegantly styled interiors and enhanced dining area.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

3. Miller & Carter Leeds Light reopens

The new looks promises to give the restaurant "a new lease of life, providing guests with a sophisticated yet familiar environment."

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

4. Miller & Carter Leeds Light reopens

The restaurant is set to reopen tonight following a temporary closure.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Page 1 of 4