Miller & Carter Leeds Light: First look inside Headrow steakhouse after £400,000 refurbishment
Love is in the air. Miller & Carter is set to reopen this week – just in time for Valentine’s Day.
The popular Headrow steakhouse is set to reopen its doors to guests tonight (February 10) following a major £400k refurbishment, revealing its spectacular new look to the city.
Boasting a “warm, more modern look”, the renovation has seen the steakhouse undergo a complete transformation.
Take a first look inside...
Page 1 of 4