A McDonald’s restaurant in east Leeds welcomed hungry guests back last week after undergoing a “major refurbishment”.

The restaurant at Colton Mill was granted full planning permission in October last year to undergo a “Convenience of the Future” revamp, which would see it receive a new, “improved” look.

A spokesperson told the Yorkshire Evening Post at the time: “With consumers increasingly looking for greater speed, efficiency and choice when ordering their food, McDonald’s ambitious ‘Convenience of the Future’ restaurant revamp programme combines a new restaurant layout with the latest technology to create a more seamless and enjoyable experience for customers.”

McDonald's at Colton Mill in Leeds has re-opened after undergoing a major redesign. | McDonald's

Improvements made to the 24-hour restaurant - which re-opened on July 23 after closing its doors on June 3 - include extending the customer seating area and increasing the number of self-order kiosks to “create a more welcoming customer environment”.

Staff has also received a number of upgrades with a redesigned crew room hoping to create a “more relaxing and comfortable” break space.

Anne Wainwright, who owns and operates nine McDonald’s restaurants in West Yorkshire, said: “I’m proud to reinvest in our Leeds Colton Mill restaurant - especially as McDonald’s celebrates its 50th anniversary in the UK this year!

“The dining area is more contemporary, and we now have separate facilities for our dine-in customers and our couriers leading to a better experience for everyone.”