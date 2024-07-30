McDonald's Colton: 24-hour restaurant re-opens at Leeds retail park after 'Convenience of the Future' redesign
The restaurant at Colton Mill was granted full planning permission in October last year to undergo a “Convenience of the Future” revamp, which would see it receive a new, “improved” look.
A spokesperson told the Yorkshire Evening Post at the time: “With consumers increasingly looking for greater speed, efficiency and choice when ordering their food, McDonald’s ambitious ‘Convenience of the Future’ restaurant revamp programme combines a new restaurant layout with the latest technology to create a more seamless and enjoyable experience for customers.”
Improvements made to the 24-hour restaurant - which re-opened on July 23 after closing its doors on June 3 - include extending the customer seating area and increasing the number of self-order kiosks to “create a more welcoming customer environment”.
Staff has also received a number of upgrades with a redesigned crew room hoping to create a “more relaxing and comfortable” break space.
Anne Wainwright, who owns and operates nine McDonald’s restaurants in West Yorkshire, said: “I’m proud to reinvest in our Leeds Colton Mill restaurant - especially as McDonald’s celebrates its 50th anniversary in the UK this year!
“The dining area is more contemporary, and we now have separate facilities for our dine-in customers and our couriers leading to a better experience for everyone.”
She added: “It’s exciting to see the fresh new look and feel of our Leeds restaurant and I’m confident the changes will not only benefit our customers but also our staff as they will help make their jobs a little easier.”
