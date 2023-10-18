Reactions have been divided after a Leeds McDonald’s restaurant was granted full planning permission for a major refurbishment.

The American hamburger restaurant at Colton Retail Park was granted full planning permission earlier in October for a major refurbishment both internally and externally.

A spokesperson for the American hamburger franchise told Yorkshire Evening Post at the time: “With consumers increasingly looking for greater speed, efficiency and choice when ordering their food, McDonald’s ambitious ‘Convenience of the Future’ restaurant revamp programme combines a new restaurant layout with the latest technology to create a more seamless and enjoyable experience for customers.”

The refurbishment will include a new front extension, new chairs and booths in the restaurant, new kitchen equipment and much more. While no exact dates have yet been announced, the restaurant is projected to close in April 2024 before reopening in May.

McDonald’s UK&I COO,Gareth Pearson, said on the upgrade of McDonald’s restaurants in the UK: “The pace of change within the restaurant industry is relentless, and the pandemic accelerated this with digital adoption gathering greater pace.

“Our customers rightly expect to have choice in how and where they order and collect their food, and our job is to ensure that every experience is a great one. For this to be the case, we know we also have to provide our restaurant teams and delivery partners with the best possible environment to work in.

“We strongly believe we have to continue to invest to grow, and this investment not only addresses how customers are ordering now but provides us with a platform to continue to adapt in the future, whatever that innovation looks like.”

The news saw hundreds of readers turn to social media to express their views. Michael Santa said: “Ruddy furious. Where am I supposed to take kids for quick grub now?”

Michelle Louise said: “Hope they sort out getting in and out of the place - traffic at the junction is a nightmare at busy times. The drive thru queue to get the wrong food stems out into the car park!”

Several readers agreed, with Dan Withers saying: “Ever tried getting out of that complex at peak times? Takes half an hour to leave the car park."

Others praised the burger restaurant, with Rodney Thelwis saying: “It's a brilliant McDonald's. I occasionally go for breakfast or evening meals, excellent food and top class.”