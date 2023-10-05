A McDonald's restaurant in East Leeds is set to close for a full refurbishment as full planning permission is granted.

Leeds City Council granted McDonald’s in Colton Retail Park full planning permission on Tuesday October 3 for a major refurbishment including a new single story front extension, new chairs and booth as well as new kitchen equipment.

A spokesperson for the American hamburger franchise told Yorkshire Evening Post: “With consumers increasingly looking for greater speed, efficiency and choice when ordering their food, McDonald’s ambitious ‘Convenience of the Future’ restaurant revamp programme combines a new restaurant layout with the latest technology to create a more seamless and enjoyable experience for customers.”

Gareth Pearson, McDonald’s UK&I COO added: “The pace of change within the restaurant industry is relentless, and the pandemic accelerated this with digital adoption gathering greater pace.

The 24-hour McDonald's at Colton Retail Park is set to close for a major refurbishment in 2024. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe

“Our customers rightly expect to have choice in how and where they order and collect their food, and our job is to ensure that every experience is a great one. For this to be the case, we know we also have to provide our restaurant teams and delivery partners with the best possible environment to work in.

“We strongly believe we have to continue to invest to grow, and this investment not only addresses how customers are ordering now but provides us with a platform to continue to adapt in the future, whatever that innovation looks like.”