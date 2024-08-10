Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s been my favourite bar in Leeds for drinks after work since we moved into Wellington Place.

Leeds Postal Service, tucked away under the West Point apartment complex, is a charming bar that is easy to miss - but I doubt you’d want to.

It’s located on Central Square, between Lazy Lounge and Toast, and at the moment with all the scaffolding works, it’s relatively hidden even with rows of benches outside.

Despite the main bar featuring exposed concrete walls and high ceilings, the venue, which isn’t as large as its neighbours, has a cosy feel to it.

It’s all thanks to the fairy lights, well-loved sofas and armchairs in the Postmaster’s Office, a room within the small venue that can be booked for private parties.

The room also features a range of retro games including Mario Kart, darts and many card games such as Bad People and UNO.

Behind the bar is a large variety of beers, as well as plenty of wines and spirits. A small cocktail menu exists too.

My guest ordered a house red wine, which was only £3.75, meanwhile I settled for a gin and lemonade, for £4 on this weekday.

The happy hour offer also meant that we could get any two cocktails for £10 - so we also ordered two passion fruit martinis, which are on tap, and headed to play some darts.

I often have to do a double-take whenever I see the bill. For a city centre bar, it is ridiculously well-priced.

But admittedly, it’s not the drinks that keeps me and my guest coming back each time we have a free evening - it’s all pretty standard.

It is however the people that work at Leeds Postal Service that make the bar stand out from boozers nearby.

In my many visits here, I’ve never had a bad experience. The bartenders are friendly, welcoming and attentive.

And if you pair the service with the dimly-lit room that feels like a friend’s home, it’s undoubtedly one of the best bars in the area for a laid-back drink.

Factfile

Address: West Point, Wellington St, Leeds LS1 4JY

Telephone: 0113 244 1284

Opening hours: Tues - Fri, noon - 11pm, Sat, 4pm - 11pm

Scores

Drinks: 8/10

Value: 9/10

Atmosphere: 10/10

Service: 10/10