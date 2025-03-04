Marks & Spencer Wellington Street: Leeds city centre food hall set to close this month

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 4th Mar 2025, 12:36 BST

A supermarket in Leeds city centre has announced it will be closing later this month.

New signage outside M&S Foodhall on Wellington Street confirms that the store will permanently close on March 22.

The sign, which was first spotted on March 4, reads: "We're closing on 22 March. Your nearest store is M&S Leeds."

The sign was first spotted on Tuesday (March 4). | National World

Marks & Spencer has been contacted for comment.

