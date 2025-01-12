Subway Horsforth: Sandwich bar branch in Leeds put up for sale at £130,000

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 12th Jan 2025, 11:30 BST
A popular Subway branch in Leeds has been listed for sale.

Subway, located on New Road Side, Horsforth, has been put up for sale at an asking price of £130,000.

Subway, located on New Road Side, Horsforth, has been put up for sale. | Google

This double fronted unit has been listed by Blacks Business Brokers.

The ad listing said: “Blacks Brokers are pleased to bring to the market this sandwich bar franchise in Leeds.

“The fully equipped premises with quality fixtures, has strong footfall and a prime customer visibility location.”

Complete with an experienced manager, the branch offers the opportunity to expand opening hours and sales.

The business achieves an annual turnover of £374,328 and gross profits of £247,609. Net profits have not been disclosed.

