Subway Horsforth: Sandwich bar branch in Leeds put up for sale at £130,000
Subway, located on New Road Side, Horsforth, has been put up for sale at an asking price of £130,000.
This double fronted unit has been listed by Blacks Business Brokers.
The ad listing said: “Blacks Brokers are pleased to bring to the market this sandwich bar franchise in Leeds.
“The fully equipped premises with quality fixtures, has strong footfall and a prime customer visibility location.”
Complete with an experienced manager, the branch offers the opportunity to expand opening hours and sales.
The business achieves an annual turnover of £374,328 and gross profits of £247,609. Net profits have not been disclosed.
