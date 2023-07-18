The finalists for the annual awards have now been announced following a record number of entries, with judges whittling down a list of the best pubs across Britain. The Great British Pub Awards were set up to recognise the finest pubs across the UK, with a wide variety of categories that pubs can enter into, from 'Best Pub for Food' to 'Best Pub for Dogs'.

The Hare and Hounds in Tingley has been shortlisted for Best Pub Garden. The pub’s sunny beer garden enjoyed viral attention last summer, when a hilarious video of two lads falling off a bench racked up hundreds of thousands of views on social media.

The pub’s large garden includes personal pods that can be booked along with bottomless brunch. There’s lots of seating, gazebos and even an outdoor bar, as well as fully-heated and covered seating areas for the colder months.

The Hare and Hounds pub in Batley Road, Tingley, has been shortlisted for the Great British Pub Awards 2023 (Photo by James Hardisty/National World)

Also on the shortlist is Pinnacle Beer and Gin Hall in Leeds city centre, which is a finalist for the Best Pub to Watch Sport category. The Bond Street bar, formerly Roxy Lanes, was transformed last year with seven pool tables, 14 TV screens, 20 draught beer lines and more than 100 gins.

Elsewhere in West Yorkshire, the Boot and Shoe in Ackworth, near Pontefract, has made the shortlist for Admiral Taverns Pub of the Year, while Shibden Mill Inn in Halifax is up for the Best Pub for Food category.