Pinnacle Beer & Gin Hall to launch in former Roxy Lanes site after dramatic £250,000 transformation

Concept Taverns latest city centre venue promises a diverse selection of over 100 gins, over 20 draught lines including craft and world beers, 7 pool tables, shuffleboard and Sky sports and BT sports.

Spanning 7,000 square feet, the spacious bar is the newest addition to the Concept Taverns portfolio and takes its name from the iconic Pinnacle Building it resides in, which was the tallest building in central Leeds when it opened back in 1973.

Pinnacle Beer & Gin Hall is set to launch in time for the summer in the former site of Roxy Lanes Leeds - following a dramatic £250,000 transformation.

The refurbishment is being carried out by Yorkshire Project Design and Build, who have been responsible for several of the most recent Concept Taverns projects including Market Square Tavern in Bingley and Granville’s Beer & Gin House in Horsforth.

The group has already enjoyed success in central Leeds with the popular Parkside Tavern, which features a striking rooftop terrace and interior design.

Pinnacle Beer & Gin Hall will also be unveiling a brand new menu of moreish comfort food, which will feature fresh hand-stretched pizzas, a selection of delicious small plates including beetroot falafel, nachos and their famous charcuterie selections.

The venue - which will open seven days a week - which has been closed since January, is creating 20 plus jobs and is planning its grand reopening for Thursday May 19.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Ben Warren, Concept Taverns Managing Director, said: “After opening five new venues in the past year, we feel that Pinnacle Beer & Gin Hall is the tip of the iceberg for Concept Taverns. Combining all the best things we have learned in the city and surrounding areas, we feel our newest venue offers something special to Leeds with a truly unique hangout space for everyone to enjoy.

‘’Our handpicked selection of incredible beers, ales and gins from some of today’s most beloved providers has proven to be a winning formula across each of our bars, and the food, gaming and prime location of Pinnacle only adds to this.