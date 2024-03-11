Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Junction 32 is a popular outlet shopping village in Castleford near Leeds and is home to over 90 stores with up to 60% off the RRP everyday.

A host of new job openings have become available at the site including Sales Assistant at Game. Any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start or a student after a part-time job.

Junction 32 is a popular outlet shopping village in Castleford near Leeds. Picture: Simon Dewhurst

Contract: Temporary role / Competitive salary

As a Store Manager you will motivate and lead by example to deliver the best service to customers and help exceed sales targets.

Contract: £10.18 - £10.60 per hour

The successful candidate will be expected to generate sales by delivering outstanding customer service and maintaining impeccable store standards ensuring customer loyalty is retained.

Contract: Permanent

The store manager is responsible for being proactive and reactive to the needs of the business by using excellent product knowledge, sales techniques, and customer service.

Contract: 38 hours

Responsibilities include delivering total customer satisfaction to every customer, following the end-to-end customer journey – from entering the store to leaving the store.

Contract: Full-Time / £7.20 - £10.66 per hour

Candidates will be expected to specialise in the sale of Chapelle's own range of gold and silver jewellery and end of season lines from retail shops and major manufacturers.

Contract: Part-Time / Flexible hours