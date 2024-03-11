Junction 32 announce a 'Crackin’ Day Out' this Easter with free activities for children of all ages

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Junction 32, one of Yorkshire’s best loved outlet destinations, has announced details of its Crackin’ Day Out with a host of free, onsite activities to keep the children entertained this Easter.

The event kicks off on Friday 30th March with Junction 32’s charity partner, Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, hosting an Easter Egg hunt across some of the 70 plus stores with a prize for every child - find the Golden Egg and visitors will be entered into the drawer to win a star prize. There’ll also be glitter face painting, children’s rides, performances from the Yorkshire Rock Choir and local children’s dance troupe, Dance Explosion, plus appearances from Children’s favourites Lightning McQueen and Bumblebee.

Following the Easter bank holidays, seasonal activities will resume on Wednesday 3rd April where Junction 32 will host renowned children’s author and illustrator, Gizem Gözde Uçar who will be guiding groups of children through seasonal craft activities. Families will be able to enjoy the sessions, which include egg decorating, Spring bonnet making and an interactive storytelling workshop. Activities will take place between 12pm and 4pm from Wednesday 3rd – Friday 5th April and will be free to enjoy.

Darren Winter, Centre Director at Junction 32, commented: “We are thrilled to launch our Crackin’ Day Out and to be able to offer families across Yorkshire the opportunity to come and join in some Easter-themed fun at Junction 32. Whether taking part in an Easter egg hunt or making their very own Spring bonnet, it’s bound to be heaps of fun!”

As always, visitors can also enjoy a spot of retail therapy with over 70 favourite high street and designer brands with up to 70 per cent off.