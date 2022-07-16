Honest Burgers giving away 500 free meals as it opens first Leeds restaurant on Cloth Hall Street

A burger joint is giving away 500 free meals as it opens its first Leeds restaurant.

By Abbey Maclure
Saturday, 16th July 2022, 4:30 pm

Honest Burgers, now a household name in London, was founded by friends Tom Barton and Philip Eeles in Brighton in 2009.

The chain boasts 40 restaurants across the country - with the new Leeds restaurant set to be the 41st.

Located on Cloth Hall Street, in the newly-refurbished Corn Exchange district, Honest Burgers will open on July 25.

The best-selling Honest burger

The restaurant makes everything from scratch - including its beef patties, sauces, pickles, relishes and chips - and its pasture-fed British beef is chopped instead of minced.

Honest Burgers launched a pop-up at the Leeds Brewery and Northern Monk taproom earlier this year, giving Leeds diners a taste of what's to come.

On the restaurant's menu is the best-selling Honest, the burger that built the business. It's inspired by British farmer's market flavours - beef, bacon, cheddar and red onion relish.

There's a fiery chilli burger which is loaded with bacon, chilli cheese, Honest hot sauce, shoestring chips and jalapenos.

And the veggie menu includes a choice of three 100 per cent vegan burgers, including the new Indian-spiced sweetcorn, cauliflower and chickpea fritter, and the Plant and Bacon Plant burgers.

The menu includes a selection of side dishes, including Honest’s signature homemade rosemary salted chips.

"Leeds has been a long time coming," Honest Burgers co-founder Tom Barton said.

"All of our restaurants have close ties with local breweries and producers.

"In Leeds that means beers from Northern Monk and a local burger (launching in August) featuring beer pickled onions, smoked cheddar and a brand new black garlic chipotle chutney from lockdown star Thiccc Sauce.

"And for the first time ever, we’ll be serving a cheesy version of our cult favourite bacon gravy for all your burger and chip dunking needs."

To celebrate the Leeds launch, Honest is giving the first 500 customers a free burger and chips two days before its big opening.

Head down to Cloth Hall Street from 11.30am on Saturday July 23.

