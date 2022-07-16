Honest Burgers, now a household name in London, was founded by friends Tom Barton and Philip Eeles in Brighton in 2009.
The chain boasts 40 restaurants across the country - with the new Leeds restaurant set to be the 41st.
Located on Cloth Hall Street, in the newly-refurbished Corn Exchange district, Honest Burgers will open on July 25.
The restaurant makes everything from scratch - including its beef patties, sauces, pickles, relishes and chips - and its pasture-fed British beef is chopped instead of minced.
Read More
Honest Burgers launched a pop-up at the Leeds Brewery and Northern Monk taproom earlier this year, giving Leeds diners a taste of what's to come.
On the restaurant's menu is the best-selling Honest, the burger that built the business. It's inspired by British farmer's market flavours - beef, bacon, cheddar and red onion relish.
There's a fiery chilli burger which is loaded with bacon, chilli cheese, Honest hot sauce, shoestring chips and jalapenos.
And the veggie menu includes a choice of three 100 per cent vegan burgers, including the new Indian-spiced sweetcorn, cauliflower and chickpea fritter, and the Plant and Bacon Plant burgers.
The menu includes a selection of side dishes, including Honest’s signature homemade rosemary salted chips.
"Leeds has been a long time coming," Honest Burgers co-founder Tom Barton said.
"All of our restaurants have close ties with local breweries and producers.
"In Leeds that means beers from Northern Monk and a local burger (launching in August) featuring beer pickled onions, smoked cheddar and a brand new black garlic chipotle chutney from lockdown star Thiccc Sauce.
"And for the first time ever, we’ll be serving a cheesy version of our cult favourite bacon gravy for all your burger and chip dunking needs."
To celebrate the Leeds launch, Honest is giving the first 500 customers a free burger and chips two days before its big opening.
Head down to Cloth Hall Street from 11.30am on Saturday July 23.