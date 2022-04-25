Honest Burgers will open a new restaurant on Cloth Hall Street, near the Corn Exchange, this summer.

The chain was founded more than 10 years ago, with a focus on using the finest British produce.

And Leeds diners can now get a sneak peak of the menu, as Honest Burgers launches a pop-up with Northern Monk Brewery.

The Northern Monk burger is made of Honest beef, bacon and Heathen Hazy IPA beer cheese

Based in the brewery's Old Flax Store refectory, in Marshall Street, Honest Burgers is serving its Great British burgers six days a week, as well as two Yorkshire specials, into the summer.

The Northern Monk burger is made of Honest beef, bacon, Heathen Hazy IPA beer cheese (a house fondue mix of cheddar, mozzarella and emmental, with Northern Monk Heathen Hazy IPA added instead of wine), curry sauce, shoestring fries, Faith Hazy Pale Ale pickled onions and rocket.

The Roast, available only on Sundays, includes the Honest beef patty, bacon, cheesy leeks, horseradish cream, mini rosemary roasties, savoy cabbage and Honest’s signature bacon gravy.

Both burgers are priced at £14 and Honest’s signature homemade rosemary salted chips are included in the price.

A new side dish has also been created, the perfect accompaniment to Northern Monk’s taproom beers - chips, beer cheese and bacon gravy.

The head of brand collaboration at Honest Burgers, Adam Layton, said: "Honest Burgers at Northern Monk is our introduction to Leeds ahead of our restaurant launch on Cloth Hall Street later this summer.

"The brewery pop-up is the first in a series of collabs with Northern Monk this year and the only place you'll be able to try our new beer-laden local burger, which features homemade Heathen Hazy IPA beer cheese and Faith Hazy Pale Ale pickled onions.

"Heathen's sweet fruit character is a great match for cheese and the beer and lemon-infused pickled onions highlight Faith's citrus hops, cutting through the other rich ingredients."

Russell Bisset, founder of Northern Monk Brewery, added: “It’s always been a treat to pop into Honest Burgers whenever we’re on the road for festivals and tap takeovers.