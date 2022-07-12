Leeds restaurant Chophaus launches charity chicken dish to raise money for 'incredible' St Gemma's Hospice

A Leeds restaurant has launched a limited-edition dish to raise money for a local charity.

By Abbey Maclure
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 11:45 am

Chophaus, a 70-cover steak restaurant in Oakwood, has partnered with St Gemma's Hospice - one of the biggest palliative care providers in the UK.

Now on the menu is the gluten-free chargrilled Yorkshire chicken, served with crushed ratte potato, tenderstem broccoli and basil béarnaise.

For each dish sold, £1 is donated to St Gemma’s Hospice and Chophaus will match the total money raised.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

St Gemma's senior fundraiser, Lisa Aldred, with the chargrilled Yorkshire chicken dish (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Read More

Read More
Dastaan Adel: New Michelin-recommended Indian restaurant to open in Leeds this m...

The running costs of St Gemma’s Hospice are forecast to be around £11million over the next financial year.

This year, just 28 per cent of St Gemma’s running costs will be covered by the NHS, leaving a 72 per cent shortfall.

The charity will raise the cash through donations, gifts left in wills, fundraising initiatives, a lottery and its chain of charity shops.

-> Look inside the new three-floor restaurant that's been years in the making

And Chophaus director Yarl Christie said he hopes the charity chicken will help the charity continue to support those with life-threatening illnesses.

He added: “St Gemma’s is such an amazing local charity that has touched the hearts of so many people in the community, being there for families at a really difficult time.

"We wanted to show support through this dish on our menu and hopefully raise some extra awareness to the incredible work this charity does.”

LeedsOakwoodYorkshireNHS