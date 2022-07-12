Chophaus, a 70-cover steak restaurant in Oakwood, has partnered with St Gemma's Hospice - one of the biggest palliative care providers in the UK.

Now on the menu is the gluten-free chargrilled Yorkshire chicken, served with crushed ratte potato, tenderstem broccoli and basil béarnaise.

For each dish sold, £1 is donated to St Gemma’s Hospice and Chophaus will match the total money raised.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Gemma's senior fundraiser, Lisa Aldred, with the chargrilled Yorkshire chicken dish (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

The running costs of St Gemma’s Hospice are forecast to be around £11million over the next financial year.

This year, just 28 per cent of St Gemma’s running costs will be covered by the NHS, leaving a 72 per cent shortfall.

The charity will raise the cash through donations, gifts left in wills, fundraising initiatives, a lottery and its chain of charity shops.

And Chophaus director Yarl Christie said he hopes the charity chicken will help the charity continue to support those with life-threatening illnesses.

He added: “St Gemma’s is such an amazing local charity that has touched the hearts of so many people in the community, being there for families at a really difficult time.