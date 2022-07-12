Chophaus, a 70-cover steak restaurant in Oakwood, has partnered with St Gemma's Hospice - one of the biggest palliative care providers in the UK.
Now on the menu is the gluten-free chargrilled Yorkshire chicken, served with crushed ratte potato, tenderstem broccoli and basil béarnaise.
For each dish sold, £1 is donated to St Gemma’s Hospice and Chophaus will match the total money raised.
The running costs of St Gemma’s Hospice are forecast to be around £11million over the next financial year.
This year, just 28 per cent of St Gemma’s running costs will be covered by the NHS, leaving a 72 per cent shortfall.
The charity will raise the cash through donations, gifts left in wills, fundraising initiatives, a lottery and its chain of charity shops.
And Chophaus director Yarl Christie said he hopes the charity chicken will help the charity continue to support those with life-threatening illnesses.
He added: “St Gemma’s is such an amazing local charity that has touched the hearts of so many people in the community, being there for families at a really difficult time.
"We wanted to show support through this dish on our menu and hopefully raise some extra awareness to the incredible work this charity does.”