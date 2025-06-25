A popular pizza company in Leeds has confirmed the opening date of its second city site.

From 12pm Saturday (June 28), Homeboy Pizza Co will officially open its second Leeds site, after taking over Harpo's takeaway on Street Lane, Roundhay.

As part of a special opening day offer, 500 free 16” slices will be on offer for customers, alongside 50 free Moth Drinks Margarita or Spicy Margaritas for the first 50 people who want them. £500 in Homeboy Gift vouchers will also be on offer to any social media followers in the queue.

Homeboy Pizza Co will officially open its second Leeds site on Saturday, June 28. | Simon Hulme

Teasing the opening on Instagram, Homeboy Pizza Co, said: “Next Saturday 28th at midday we will be opening the new shop for the first time but you can leave your dough at home. This one’s on us.”

Founder and owner Harry Pykett, opened his first independent pizza restaurant in June 2024 - after taking over Harpo’s Pizza on Burley Road.

Harry started the business during the first lockdown of 2020, before taking up residency in Call Lane bar Roland’s, later opening its first standalone “New York-style pizza shop” in Burley last June.