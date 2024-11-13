Harewood Arms Hotel: Mystery as popular Samuel Smith's pub in Leeds suddenly closes
The Harewood Arms, located on Harrogate Road in Leeds, recently shut its doors sparking confusion among residents.
The popular spot, which features a Samuel Smith's Brewery pub, has been a popular amongst locals for centuries with a history dating back to 1810.
Listed as temporarily closed on Google, its website explains: “Temporarily Closed while new managers are recruited. If you are interested in applying to run this pub and hotel please apply online.”
Ideally positioned opposite the entrance to Harewood House, the inn offers a high standard of comfort with beautifully appointed bedrooms, all with en-suite bathrooms or shower rooms.
Some rooms enjoy views of the garden and across the Wharfe Valley to the north.
