The Yorkshire Evening Post understands that the Nags Head, in Chapel Allerton, has not opened this week - although it is uncertain whether the closure is permanent. One regular customer claims staff have been told to look for other employment.

The Nags Head is owned by Tadcaster-based Samuel Smith’s Brewery, which operates around 200 pubs - largely in the north of England. Located on Town Street, it was established in 1727 and is one of the oldest pubs in the city.

The customer told the YEP: “For a bizarre reason Sam Smith’s has locked the doors of this popular local pub. No reasons were given. The local pub-goers are mystified as to what is going on. It’s bizarre.”

The Nags Head in Chapel Allerton (Photo by Jonathan Gawthorpe/National World)

Samuel Smith’s Brewery has been contacted for a statement.

The Nags Head is a popular local pub and is steeped in history. It is reported that highwayman Dick Turpin called there during his trip to York.

In December 1932, the hotel was being refurbished and one feature of the old coaching inn which was preserved were the old mounting steps, used by horsemen to climb onto their rides.