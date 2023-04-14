FranklinSmiths - The Kitchen, which has become a south Leeds, Morley mainstay in recent years and firm favourite among locals is now up for sale.

Prominently located on Fountain Street, the five star rated TripAdvisor venue, has become popular for its selection of fresh cakes, full breakfasts and freshly ground coffee since opening in 2017.

It is now listed for sale at a leasehold price of £49,950 with Blacks Business Brokers, with the ad detailing an annual turnover for year end April 5, 2022 as £134,032 and a gross profit of £93,036.

FranklinSmiths - The Kitchen, which has become a firm favourite among locals, is now up for sale. Picture: National World

The venue is described as “amazing” and “superb” on TripAdvisor with one customer even describing it as having “the best sandwiches in Morley”.

One former customer even detailed having their seven layer wedding cake made by the shop describing it as “tasting delicious.”

With CCTV throughout, seating for 12 inside and a small seating space outside, the business listing describes the café as having “scope to extend opening hours.”

It adds: “Basic Delivery Service in place, scope to increase as well as Uber Eats, Just Eat etc.”

The venue also boasts a five star food hygiene rating and is the latest business to hit the market in Leeds after Nature’s Force, located at the front entrance to The Mall in the Gledhow Wing of St James’s Hospital, was put up for sale.