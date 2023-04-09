Popular Japanese restaurant and takeaway with 'huge scope to develop' for sale in Leeds

Ideally located just off the Leeds Ring Road in a prominent position, the restaurant and takeaway achieves a super weekly turnover of £4,000 while maintaining excellent gross margins.

The impressive ground floor premises occupies a prominent corner position with space for external seating.

The business listing says: “The majority of the turnover is currently generated from takeaway and delivery orders leaving huge scope to develop the dining in offering.

The impressive ground floor premises occupies a prominent corner position with space for external seating. Picture: PA

"Our client is selling due to family commitments and this is an ideal buy for a full time working owner to take this from strength to strength.”

Internally the business features a tasteful and contemporary open plan restaurant / bar area with seating for 24. It has previously had more covers available, counter area and a large well equipped commercial kitchen with impressive range of catering equipment and extraction system.

The ad details that the business makes an annual turnover of £208,000 with the company’s net profit “available on request.”

It also features the possibility of a two bedroom flat above which “may also be available by separate negotiation.”

The business listing adds: “The busy restaurant and takeaway which currently serves Japanese cuisine but would suit virtually any cuisine type other than Indian food (due to the landlord’s business nearby being an Indian restaurant).