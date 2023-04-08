News you can trust since 1890
Nature's Force: 'Highly desirable' Leeds business based at Gledhow Wing of St James's Hospital for sale

A Leeds business described as “highly desirable” is up for sale.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 8th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

Nature’s Force is based at the front of the entrance to The Mall in the Gledhow Wing of St James’s Hospital and sells an array of gifts ranging from soap bouquets to oil burners and bracelets.

The business has been listed on the Businesses For Sale website with an asking price of £35,000, and turnover and net profit are both available on request. The listing states that Nature’s Force is a “wonderful business that must be seen to be understood”.

It is surrounded by Marks & Spencer, Costa and a variety of food outlets. Turnover has been described as “decent” but the listing states that this could be “dramatically improved” by extending the shop’s current opening hours.

Natures Force is based at the front of the entrance to The Mall in the Gledhow Wing of St James’s Hospital. Image: Simon HulmeNatures Force is based at the front of the entrance to The Mall in the Gledhow Wing of St James’s Hospital. Image: Simon Hulme
A section of the business listing reads: “Nature’s Force is also a unique space for patients and visitors to be calm and contemplative, and as such customers gravitate to this sedate oasis.

“The business has a decent turnover but could easily be dramatically improved simply by increasing the opening hours. All bills are included in the rent and maintenance and security is provided by the hospital.”

The shop’s current trading hours are between 11pm and 5pm from Monday to Friday. Footfall has been described in the listing as “massive” and the unit the business occupies is described as “beautiful” and “serene”. The listing also says there is a “unique, tranquil atmosphere promoting peace and wellbeing”.

More information about the listed business can be found on the Businesses For Sale website.

