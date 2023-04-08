Nature’s Force is based at the front of the entrance to The Mall in the Gledhow Wing of St James’s Hospital and sells an array of gifts ranging from soap bouquets to oil burners and bracelets.

The business has been listed on the Businesses For Sale website with an asking price of £35,000, and turnover and net profit are both available on request. The listing states that Nature’s Force is a “wonderful business that must be seen to be understood”.

It is surrounded by Marks & Spencer, Costa and a variety of food outlets. Turnover has been described as “decent” but the listing states that this could be “dramatically improved” by extending the shop’s current opening hours.

Natures Force is based at the front of the entrance to The Mall in the Gledhow Wing of St James’s Hospital. Image: Simon Hulme

A section of the business listing reads: “Nature’s Force is also a unique space for patients and visitors to be calm and contemplative, and as such customers gravitate to this sedate oasis.

“The business has a decent turnover but could easily be dramatically improved simply by increasing the opening hours. All bills are included in the rent and maintenance and security is provided by the hospital.”

The shop’s current trading hours are between 11pm and 5pm from Monday to Friday. Footfall has been described in the listing as “massive” and the unit the business occupies is described as “beautiful” and “serene”. The listing also says there is a “unique, tranquil atmosphere promoting peace and wellbeing”.