Fish & Chips @ 157 Pudsey: Popular Leeds chippy for sale at bargain price less than £10,000

A popular fish and chip shop in west Leeds has been put up for sale at a bargain price.
Alex Grant
Alex Grant
Published 6th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST

Fish & Chips @ 157 has been placed up for sale by Ernest Wilson Business Agents at a starting price of £9,950. The traditional fish and chip shop, located on Richardshaw Lane, one of the busiest main roads between Pudsey and Stanningley, is currently closed temporarily.

Featuring an attractive and all glazed modern frontage, the business offers hygiene compliant floors and walls with a 3.6 star rating on Google Reviews. Inside is described in the ad as a “pleasant looking shop” with eat-in area with bar stools, stainless steel counter top, double sided Spitfire Engineering three pan range incorporating built in bain marie’s.

The business listing says: "The shop premises are very clean, well equipped and ready to do business immediately after taking the keys. The premises comprise ground floor lock up shop, all glazed, counter sales, spacious frying area, large rear food prep area with a range of commercial catering equipment and stainless steel preparation tables.

"A second prep room to the rear with deep stainless steel sink, additional prep table and combi boiler. The premises has a cellar which was previously utilised for the storage and preparation of potatoes. Outside toilet and wash hand basin for staff use.”

Available on leasehold, with a new five to seven year lease and rent of £10,000 per annum, it becomes the latest fish and chip shop to hit the market after Holbeck Fisheries, located Leeds United's Elland Road stadium, was put up for sale by its owners of more than a decade last month.

