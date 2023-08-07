Fish & Chips @ 157 has been placed up for sale by Ernest Wilson Business Agents at a starting price of £9,950. The traditional fish and chip shop, located on Richardshaw Lane, one of the busiest main roads between Pudsey and Stanningley, is currently closed temporarily.

Featuring an attractive and all glazed modern frontage, the business offers hygiene compliant floors and walls with a 3.6 star rating on Google Reviews. Inside is described in the ad as a “pleasant looking shop” with eat-in area with bar stools, stainless steel counter top, double sided Spitfire Engineering three pan range incorporating built in bain marie’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business listing says: "The shop premises are very clean, well equipped and ready to do business immediately after taking the keys. The premises comprise ground floor lock up shop, all glazed, counter sales, spacious frying area, large rear food prep area with a range of commercial catering equipment and stainless steel preparation tables.

"A second prep room to the rear with deep stainless steel sink, additional prep table and combi boiler. The premises has a cellar which was previously utilised for the storage and preparation of potatoes. Outside toilet and wash hand basin for staff use.”