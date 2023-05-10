Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Every Wetherspoons pub in Leeds rated from best to worst according to Google reviews

Reasonably priced pints, familiar patterned carpets and long walks to the bathroom, Leeds is home to a wealth of JD Wetherspoon pubs.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 10th May 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 07:02 BST

Wetherspoons, more affectionately known as “Spoons”, is a British drinking tradition like no other and Leeds is no different.

Having recently celebrated the opening of its all new The Scribbling Mill site at the White Rose Shopping Centre, Spoons pubs continue to thrive in the city but some are more popular with customers than others.

Here at the Yorkshire Evening Post we have pulled together your ultimate guide to the Spoons experience here in Leeds, ranking the 16 city venues from best to worst according to Google reviews.

4.2 - The Briggate. Address: 37 Main St, Garforth, Leeds LS25 1DS.

1. 4.2 - The Briggate, Garforth

4.2 - The Briggate. Address: 37 Main St, Garforth, Leeds LS25 1DS. Photo: Stock

4.3 - Stick or Twist. Address: 16 Merrion Way, Leeds LS2 8PT.

2. 4.3 - Stick or Twist, City Centre

4.3 - Stick or Twist. Address: 16 Merrion Way, Leeds LS2 8PT. Photo: Steve Riding

4.3 - The Scribbling Mill. Address: RU16, White Rose Shopping Centre, Dewsbury Rd, Leeds LS11 8LU.

3. 4.3 - The Scribbling Mill, White Rose

4.3 - The Scribbling Mill. Address: RU16, White Rose Shopping Centre, Dewsbury Rd, Leeds LS11 8LU. Photo: Simon Hulme

4.2 - The Clothier's Arms. Address: 56 High St, Yeadon, Leeds LS19 7PP.

4. 4.2 - The Clothier's Arms, Yeadon

4.2 - The Clothier's Arms. Address: 56 High St, Yeadon, Leeds LS19 7PP. Photo: Google

