Reasonably priced pints, familiar patterned carpets and long walks to the bathroom, Leeds is home to a wealth of JD Wetherspoon pubs.

Wetherspoons, more affectionately known as “Spoons”, is a British drinking tradition like no other and Leeds is no different.

Having recently celebrated the opening of its all new The Scribbling Mill site at the White Rose Shopping Centre, Spoons pubs continue to thrive in the city but some are more popular with customers than others.

Here at the Yorkshire Evening Post we have pulled together your ultimate guide to the Spoons experience here in Leeds, ranking the 16 city venues from best to worst according to Google reviews.

1 . 4.2 - The Briggate, Garforth 4.2 - The Briggate. Address: 37 Main St, Garforth, Leeds LS25 1DS. Photo: Stock Photo Sales

2 . 4.3 - Stick or Twist, City Centre 4.3 - Stick or Twist. Address: 16 Merrion Way, Leeds LS2 8PT. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

3 . 4.3 - The Scribbling Mill, White Rose 4.3 - The Scribbling Mill. Address: RU16, White Rose Shopping Centre, Dewsbury Rd, Leeds LS11 8LU. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

4 . 4.2 - The Clothier's Arms, Yeadon 4.2 - The Clothier's Arms. Address: 56 High St, Yeadon, Leeds LS19 7PP. Photo: Google Photo Sales