The 20P Shop, on Kirkgate, Otley, is run by Stewart Nelson.

After starting out with a stall on the nearby Otley Market, the owners made the move to a permanent venue in the town.

And, as the cost of living crisis continues to push prices up on various everyday products, the shop has never been more popular.

The 20P Shop, in Kirkgate, Otley, where every item on sale is just 20 pence.

"The clue is in the name," Mr Nelson said.

"Everything in the shop is 20 pence a piece.

"Whether it's a greetings card, accessory for a console, bric-a-brac, puzzles.

"You can have anything you want for just 20 pence each."

Sue McKie, from The 20p Shop, said it has proved to be an extremely popular concept.

She said: 'You get people from all walks of life [in the shop]. People travel from far and wide as well.

"There's just so much that comes in all the time and goes out as quick.

"We get all sorts of goodies."

The shop is open Monday to Friday, from 9.30am to 5pm. It opens from 10am to 5.30pm on Saturday and 10am to 3pm on Sundays, according to its Google listings.

One shopper, Beryl, said: "It's a shop that amuses me with what they've got for 20p and it just always provides a little laugh for me.

"I love buying the cards."

Another shopper, Tom, said he'd travelled from Northallerton in North Yorkshire to try and grab a bargain.