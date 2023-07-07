Leeds news you can trust since 1890
CORA Boston Spa: Leeds residents and businesses react as Michelin Guide restaurant announces closure

Messages of support have flooded in after a Leeds restaurant announced it is to close later this month.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 7th Jul 2023, 07:08 BST- 2 min read

CORA will shut its doors on July 29, two years after it opened in Boston Spa. The Michelin-recommended restaurant, founded by patron chef Elizabeth Cottam, announced on Wednesday that “challenging times” for the hospitality industry had been a battle that the restaurant was “unable to overcome”.

Customers, Boston Spa residents and local businesses have sent their messages of support following the announcement. Yorkshire Evening Post reader Christian I'Anson said it was “sad to see”, while pottery studio Sunken Studio Leeds said: “Ah pants, I’m saddened to hear you’re closing. I’ve loved the times I’ve visited. It’s been great having you on the doorstep. All the best for the future.”

Food blogger The Cultiveater said: "Oh no, we’re so sad to hear this. It’s been amazing having such a fab restaurant so close to home. We were loving our nights there. Best of luck to all the fab folks who helped to feed us so well and made us feel so welcome. All the best for your next roles.”

CORA in High Street, Boston Spa, will close on July 29 (Photo: James Hardisty)CORA in High Street, Boston Spa, will close on July 29 (Photo: James Hardisty)
A local resident said they’d loved having the restaurant as neighbours, adding the news was “so, so sad”. A customer added: “We chanced on Cora one day and were thrilled by the wonderful food. This is a reflection of the times I guess, but such a shame.”

Another said: “So sorry to hear your sad news. Your absence will be felt by us all. Best of luck with whatever lies ahead for the team.”

The bakery and contemporary restaurant opened in July 2021 and was first recommended in the Michelin Guide less than a year later. CORA was listed again in the 2023 Guide, published in March, with critics praising the “skilfully prepared plates” packed with “complementary flavours and textures”, as well as the “bright and breezy” front-of-house staff.

The restaurant will host special events in the coming weeks before it closes, which will be announced on its social media pages. Anyone with outstanding vouchers is encouraged to redeem them before July 29, and reservations can be made by emailing CORA.

