CORA, in Boston Spa, will close on July 29 – as its patron chef Elizabeth Cottam said “challenging times” for the hospitality industry had been a battle that the restaurant was “unable to overcome”.

The bakery and contemporary restaurant opened in July 2021 and was first recommended in the Michelin Guide less than a year later. CORA was listed again in the 2023 Guide, published in March.

In a message to customers on Instagram, Elizabeth Cottam and the CORA team said: “It is with a heavy heart that we write to inform you of the upcoming closure of CORA restaurant in Boston Spa on July 29. Over the past two years, CORA has had the privilege of serving you, our esteemed patrons, and it is with great sadness that we bid farewell.

CORA in Boston Spa will close down at the end of the month (Photo: James Hardisty)

"In these challenging times for the hospitality industry, we find ourselves confronted with a battle that, despite our unwavering efforts, we are unable to overcome. The decision to close our doors has not been an easy one, but we must face the reality that lies before us.

"Our journey has been defined by the joy of our culinary craftsmanship, the warmth of your visits with us, and the memories we have shared together. We are eternally grateful for the trust and loyalty you have shown us, allowing us to create unforgettable dining experiences.”

The restaurant will host special events in the coming weeks before it closes, which will be announced on its social media pages. Anyone with outstanding vouchers is encouraged to redeem them before July 29, and reservations can be made by emailing CORA.”

Elizabeth added: “We would also like to express our deepest gratitude to our dedicated staff, whose tireless efforts have made CORA the cherished establishment it has become. Their unwavering commitment to excellence and their passion for culinary artistry have been a beacon of light during these challenging times.