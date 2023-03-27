2 . The Man Behind The Curtain

Michael O'Hare's The Man Behind The Curtain, in Vicar Lane, has retained its Michelin Star. Critics say: "If you’re looking for the unconventional, you’ve come to the right place. Michael O'Hare is a chef who does things his own way and his idiosyncratic basement restaurant matches his cooking style perfectly. The original, very creative and artfully presented dishes – many of which come with assorted Asian influences or feature the colour black – start arriving with your drink and you’ll never know quite what to expect next." Photo: Michael O'Hare