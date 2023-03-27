The Leeds restaurants recommended in the Michelin Guide 2023 have been named.
A ceremony at the Silverstone Circuit in Northampton took place from 6pm-7pm tonight, broadcast live on YouTube, launching Michelin’s 2023 guide for Great Britain and Ireland. The ceremony revealed every restaurant to have been awarded a new Michelin Star, as well as the Green Stars for sustainability and other special awards, including the new Michelin Cocktail Award.
Michael O’Hare’s The Man Behind The Curtain has retained its Michelin star, the only restaurant in Leeds with the status. No new Michelin stars or special awards were awarded to any restaurant in Yorkshire during the 2023 ceremony.
Here is every Leeds restaurant recommended in the Michelin Guide 2023 and what critics had to say about them.
1. Every Leeds restaurant in the Michelin Guide 2023
Two Leeds restaurants previously featured in the Michelin Guide, Crafthouse and HanaMatsuri, have now been omitted and there have been no new additions – but seven of the city’s restaurants are still included in the 2023 list. Photo: Michael O'Hare/National World
2. The Man Behind The Curtain
Michael O'Hare's The Man Behind The Curtain, in Vicar Lane, has retained its Michelin Star. Critics say: "If you’re looking for the unconventional, you’ve come to the right place. Michael O'Hare is a chef who does things his own way and his idiosyncratic basement restaurant matches his cooking style perfectly. The original, very creative and artfully presented dishes – many of which come with assorted Asian influences or feature the colour black – start arriving with your drink and you’ll never know quite what to expect next." Photo: Michael O'Hare
3. Prashad
Drighlington restaurant Prashad, run by husband-and-wife duo Bobby and head chef Minal Patel, has retained its Michelin Bib Gourmand award for good-quality, good-value cooking. Critics say: "Set over two floors of a former pub, this colourfully decorated, family-run restaurant offers interesting, original Indian vegetarian cooking inspired by the owners Gujarati heritage. Dishes are substantial in both size and flavour and spicing is well-judged; the dosas are popular." Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
4. Dakota Grill
Dakota Grill, led by executive chef Craig Rogan, has kept its place in the Guide. Critics say: "Be sure to make time to visit the Dakota hotel’s elegant cocktail bar before heading down to the moody basement brasserie. The room is divided into a series of stylish spaces, which adds to the intimacy. Appealing, carefully thought-out menus keep Yorkshire provenance at their heart and dishes are attractively presented and full of flavour; the steaks are a speciality." Photo: Simon Hulme