Outlet retail park Junction 32 in Castleford has announced its newest opening - a British sportswear brand made famous after being worn on the pitch by tennis star Andy Murray.

Opening its doors this week (Thursday, August 8), Castore’s new 1,100 square feet store is the brand’s first ever location in Yorkshire, where it offers shoppers products designed to be “light, durable and high performance” across men’s and women’s sportswear.

A Junction 32 spokesperson said about the brand: “With advanced engineering and the use of technical fabrics, Castore puts innovation at its forefront.

Castore - Andy Murray's official kit partner - has opened a new outlet store at Junction 32 in Castleford. | Castore/Junction 32

“It is also the destination for the latest in team sports attire. From F1 and cricket to a dedicated golf range, consumers will be able to find sportswear worn across the likes of McLaren to Rangers FC as well as ambassadors such as Andy Murray to Adam Peaty.”

Danny Grimshaw, Head of Retail at Castore, added: “We’re delighted to be bringing Castore to shoppers in Yorkshire. Junction 32 is set up in a fantastic location, giving us a great platform to bring our premium sportswear to a wider catchment of sports fans.”

Darren Winter, Centre Director at Junction 32, added: “Castore will bring a brilliant new offering to our already wide choice of sportswear brands at Junction 32. From Football, motorsports, rugby and more, there is sure to be something for everyone.”