A 24-hour restaurant at a popular retail park near Leeds could receive a major make-over if new plans submitted to Wakefield Council are approved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The McDonald’s on Colorado Way at the Junction 32 Retail Park is hoping to add a number of extensions and refurbishments to its restaurant, including new drive thru booths, signing and shopfront.

In plans submitted to the council on July 2, 2024, the applicant adds that it hopes to replace outdoor furniture and construct a new enclosed bin storage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McDonald's, Castleford. Picture by Google

The construction of a new bin store has been met with some questions from the Council’s highway management development team, who asked for more information about collection and routes.

Concern over increased traffic during the works have also been voiced, with one person commenting on the public portal: “While upgrading the drive through portion of this business, I suggest that the company and council investigate the issues with traffic backing onto the main road, roundabout and sometimes to the motorway junction.

“This area can be gridlocked at certain times of the day and weekends.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The commenter added: “When i am returning to my home via the M62 I have to avoid this area due to the traffic congestion caused by the McDonald’s business.”

A determination deadline for the plans has been set for Tuesday, August 27.