A “socially and environmentally conscious” lifestyle brand has announced it is opening a brand-new store at Junction 32 in Castleford.

Lucy & Yak’s first outlet at Junction 32 will be joining over 90 other stores at the discount retail park just a short drive from Leeds.

The brand has made a name for itself for its iconic prints and sustainable clothing “made for every body”.

The new store - set to open on September 6 - will offer a range of “ (Im)perfect Yaks, hidden gems, discounted one-off samples” and more as it commits to “keeping clothes in circulation and out of landfill”.

Inside, the 1,545 sq. ft. store will feature the brand’s signature bright colour palette, creating a “vibrant and inviting” atmosphere for shoppers.

The store will be accessed from street level with four changing rooms - of which one will be accessible.

The expansion follows new store launches in Bristol, Norwich, Nottingham, Cambridge, Manchester, Cardiff and Exeter, which joins the flagship stores in North Laine and The Lanes in Brighton.

Co-founder Lucy Greenwood said: “We've been on the hunt for the right location to permanently host our (Im)perfect Yaks, where customers can browse the pieces that may not be 100% perfect, but are still 100% wearable. It's all part of our aim to keep clothing on people and out of landfill.

“With Barnsley as our true home, it only felt right to open a shop in Yorkshire - we can't wait to hear what our customers think!”