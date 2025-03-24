A brand-new discount store opened its doors in a Leeds suburb over the weekend.

During the opening, staff were asked to nominate a local charity deserving of special recognition for its impactful work in the community.

They chose the Cross Gates and District Good Neighbours' Scheme to officially unveil the new store.

The charity works with older individuals to help reduce loneliness and isolation while supporting their independence and encouraging them to try new activities. Their team of volunteers organises events, such as drop-in coffee mornings and activity groups, aimed at reducing isolation among seniors.

In addition to the store opening, the charity received £250 worth of B&M vouchers, which will aid them in their continued efforts.

The manager of the new B&M store expressed excitement about welcoming customers, stating, “The feedback so far has been fantastic. A big thank you to the team at Cross Gates & District Good Neighbours’ Scheme for their support during our opening. We hope that our donation can help them continue their invaluable work.”