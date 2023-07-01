Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Best Leeds wedding venues: The most romantic venues according to residents including Oulton Hall and Weetwood

Wedding season is well and truly underway, with a raft of beautiful venues in Leeds to pick from.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 1st Jul 2023, 16:30 BST

Whether you’re planning an intimate wedding in a cosy barn or a grand event with hundreds of guests at one of the city’s hotels, couples-to-be don’t have to travel far to find their perfect venue. We asked Yorkshire Evening Post readers for their recommendations, and they were full of ideas of the most romantic places to get married in the city.

Here are 15 of the best venues in Leeds, as picked by the people who live and have got hitched in the city.

Here are the most romantic wedding venues in the city, as picked by the people who live here

One of the most popular choices with our readers was Oulton Hall, which offers a range of bespoke wedding packages. Leanne Eccles, who got married in the hotel in 2006, said the venue was "just beautiful". Francesco Mattiello said: "Oulton Hall is my favourite, I’m an event magician and Oulton Hall have some of the most beautiful weddings." Linda Yates added: "I totally agree, we got married there September 2021".

Dozens of our readers suggested Woodlands Hotel near Gildersome, including Stephen Hall, who had his wedding there seven years ago. Woodlands is a beautifully-restored boutique hotel which sits in acres of landscaped grounds. Steven Newbatt said: "We could recommend lots of venues from setting up wedding cakes, a few stand out - including Woodlands Hotel."

Leeds Town Hall was another popular recommendation. Currently closed for a £15.3 million refurbishment, the iconic venue is expected to reopen next year after being carefully transformed. Jarina Lassey got married in the Town Hall in 2020 and said it was "lovely".

Related topics:LeedsYorkshire Evening Post