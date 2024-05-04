14 memorable photos take you back to Meanwood in the 1970s

These memorable photos take you back to Meanwood in the 1970s.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 4th May 2024, 04:45 BST

The gallery features local landmarks, shops and pubs all of which are sure to evoke memories for a generation of people who called the suburb home back in the day. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.

Meanwood Shopping Centre situated on Green Road, with Malcolm’s Bargain Stores prominent. A bus shelter is seen in front. Pictured in 1977.

Meanwood Shopping Centre situated on Green Road, with Malcolm’s Bargain Stores prominent. A bus shelter is seen in front. Pictured in 1977. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Shops on Stonegate Road between Parkland Crescent and Parkland Drive in 1977. They include P. Dalby, Walker’s, Spar and a Post Office.

Shops on Stonegate Road between Parkland Crescent and Parkland Drive in 1977. They include P. Dalby, Walker’s, Spar and a Post Office. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A row of shops on Stonegate Road, seen from Green Road. in 1977. To the left is H. Websdale & Sons, TV & Electrical, followed by Herbert Rapaport Ltd., Chemist. On the right is V. Freeman & D. Goldstone, Ophthalmic Opticians.

A row of shops on Stonegate Road, seen from Green Road. in 1977. To the left is H. Websdale & Sons, TV & Electrical, followed by Herbert Rapaport Ltd., Chemist. On the right is V. Freeman & D. Goldstone, Ophthalmic Opticians. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Houses on Tannery Square off Green Road, seen on the left in August 1975 Construction work by Manning Construction is in progress. Tannery Square had been scheduled for demolition as part of the Green Road area slum clearance plan and all the residents were moved out, but instead the houses were saved and given a complete renovation.

Houses on Tannery Square off Green Road, seen on the left in August 1975 Construction work by Manning Construction is in progress. Tannery Square had been scheduled for demolition as part of the Green Road area slum clearance plan and all the residents were moved out, but instead the houses were saved and given a complete renovation. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Derelict buildings of Woodlands Dyeworks on Wood Lane, including a tall chimney, taken shortly before their demolition. Also known as Crowther's Mill, the dyeworks had been the business of the Crowther family since Edward Crowther took over the site in 1906, though the mill itself is believed to have dated back to about 1601. Pictured in July 1975.

Derelict buildings of Woodlands Dyeworks on Wood Lane, including a tall chimney, taken shortly before their demolition. Also known as Crowther's Mill, the dyeworks had been the business of the Crowther family since Edward Crowther took over the site in 1906, though the mill itself is believed to have dated back to about 1601. Pictured in July 1975. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Derelict buildings of Woodlands Dyeworks, also known as Crowther's Mill, shortly before demolition. Situated on Wood Lane, the mill is believed to date from about 1601. It was originally a corn mill and previously known as Wood's Mill and Rowley's Mill before being taken over by Edward Crowther in 1906. After the Second World Ward the buildings were left to become derelict until Leeds City Council bought the site, demolished the mill and landscaped the area. Pictured in July 1975.

Derelict buildings of Woodlands Dyeworks, also known as Crowther's Mill, shortly before demolition. Situated on Wood Lane, the mill is believed to date from about 1601. It was originally a corn mill and previously known as Wood's Mill and Rowley's Mill before being taken over by Edward Crowther in 1906. After the Second World Ward the buildings were left to become derelict until Leeds City Council bought the site, demolished the mill and landscaped the area. Pictured in July 1975. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

