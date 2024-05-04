6 . Meanwood in the 1970sz

Derelict buildings of Woodlands Dyeworks, also known as Crowther's Mill, shortly before demolition. Situated on Wood Lane, the mill is believed to date from about 1601. It was originally a corn mill and previously known as Wood's Mill and Rowley's Mill before being taken over by Edward Crowther in 1906. After the Second World Ward the buildings were left to become derelict until Leeds City Council bought the site, demolished the mill and landscaped the area. Pictured in July 1975. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net