Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Asda Leeds: Supermarket giant to open two new Asda Express stores in city - here's when and where

Two new Asda Express convenience stores will open its doors in Leeds this week after taking over former Co-op shops.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 5th Feb 2024, 08:33 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The retailer has revealed it will open a total of 110 new Asda Express shops across the UK in February - a record for a single month.

Among the new openings are two locations in Leeds, both converted from former stores acquired from Co-op and EG Group.

Asda is set to open two new Express shops in Leeds this week. Picture by AsdaAsda is set to open two new Express shops in Leeds this week. Picture by Asda
Asda is set to open two new Express shops in Leeds this week. Picture by Asda
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Andy Perry, Asda’s Vice President of Convenience, said: “Asda’s significant investment in building a nationwide chain of convenience stores is a key component of our long-term strategy to become the number two player in UK grocery.

February is a transformational month for programme with a record number of store openings and conversion of all former Co-op sites to Asda Express sites.

"The teams have worked at pace to reach this point and we look forward to bringing Asda’s quality and low prices to many more communities across the UK.”

Opening on Tuesday, February 6 is a new Asda Express at the Shell petrol station on 495 Harrogate Road in Moortown, with a second convenience store opening its doors at Shell on 303 Dewsbury Road just two days later, on Thursday, February 8.

Related topics:ASDALeedsCo-OpEG Group