Asda Leeds: Supermarket giant to open two new Asda Express stores in city - here's when and where
Two new Asda Express convenience stores will open its doors in Leeds this week after taking over former Co-op shops.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The retailer has revealed it will open a total of 110 new Asda Express shops across the UK in February - a record for a single month.
Among the new openings are two locations in Leeds, both converted from former stores acquired from Co-op and EG Group.
Andy Perry, Asda’s Vice President of Convenience, said: “Asda’s significant investment in building a nationwide chain of convenience stores is a key component of our long-term strategy to become the number two player in UK grocery.
February is a transformational month for programme with a record number of store openings and conversion of all former Co-op sites to Asda Express sites.
"The teams have worked at pace to reach this point and we look forward to bringing Asda’s quality and low prices to many more communities across the UK.”
Opening on Tuesday, February 6 is a new Asda Express at the Shell petrol station on 495 Harrogate Road in Moortown, with a second convenience store opening its doors at Shell on 303 Dewsbury Road just two days later, on Thursday, February 8.