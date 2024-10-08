Armley: New £2 million Home Bargains store set to open at Centre West Retail Park in Leeds
Home Bargains has invested approximately £2million into its new store, ‘Leeds 2’, located at Centre West Retail Park, Armley.
Officially opened at 8am on Saturday, October 12, Home Bargains is creating 55 new jobs in the local community with its new store in Leeds.
The new ‘Leeds 2’ store will complement the existing Leeds store and over 600 outlets across the UK.
Store Manager Steve Perkins said: “It’s fantastic to be part of yet another Home Bargains Store Opening and being able to recruit over 50 local colleagues from the community.
“I am looking forward to a successful opening and meeting our new customers.”
Opening approximately 50 stores a year, Home Bargains is bucking current trends in the industry.
The 15,231 sq. ft store, will offer shoppers a range of products, including homewares, health and beauty essentials, sweets, snacks and drinks, as well as fresh and frozen food.
Steve Perkins added: “Our second Leeds location will be a great store for us, and we’re proud to be able to offer local people top-branded goods at exceptionally low prices.”
With more than five million customers each week, Home Bargains is one of the country’s best-loved discount retailers, stocking top-quality branded goods at low prices.
