Home Bargains Oakwood: First look inside Leeds shop following two-month refurbishment
Home Bargains in Oakwood is officially back open for business after a temporary closure.
The shop reopened on Thursday (March 2) having been closed since New Year’s Eve to allow for a renovation. The site is the retailer’s only shop in north Leeds and one customer even set up a grand opening event on Facebook ahead of its return. The organiser said: “We'll have survived without home bargains for two months. Welcome back old friend.”
Home Bargains sells a variety of homewares, toiletries, electronics and toys at discounted prices. Last autumn, controversial plans to build townhouses in the disused car park behind the Oakwood branch were approved, despite 25 local people objecting to the plans, with some claiming the homes would be “overbearing” for neighbours.
The Yorkshire Evening Post has been given a look inside the new-look store – take a tour with our gallery.