Home Bargains Oakwood: First look inside Leeds shop following two-month refurbishment

Home Bargains in Oakwood is officially back open for business after a temporary closure.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
2 minutes ago

The shop reopened on Thursday (March 2) having been closed since New Year’s Eve to allow for a renovation. The site is the retailer’s only shop in north Leeds and one customer even set up a grand opening event on Facebook ahead of its return. The organiser said: “We'll have survived without home bargains for two months. Welcome back old friend.”

Home Bargains sells a variety of homewares, toiletries, electronics and toys at discounted prices. Last autumn, controversial plans to build townhouses in the disused car park behind the Oakwood branch were approved, despite 25 local people objecting to the plans, with some claiming the homes would be “overbearing” for neighbours.

The Yorkshire Evening Post has been given a look inside the new-look store – take a tour with our gallery.

1. Store manager Steve Perkins

Store manager Steve Perkins is in charge of the Oakwood branch.

Photo: Steve Riding

2. Exterior

Customers are once again able to walk through the doors of the Oakwood store.

Photo: Steve Riding

3. Soft drinks

There is plenty of variety on the soft drinks aisle.

Photo: Steve Riding

4. Pet care

The pet care department has various treats for furry friends.

Photo: Steve Riding

