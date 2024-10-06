15 jobs on offer at Leeds shopping centres including White Rose, Trinity and Victoria
Over a dozen new jobs have become available at White Rose, Trinity and Victoria shopping centres in Leeds.
With roles ranging from full-time to part-time gigs, any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start or a student looking for a part-time job.
White Rose Shopping Centre
Contract: Temporary until January 2025
Description: ProCook are looking for a sales advisors to work with the Store Manager and the rest of the team to exceed sales targets while providing excellent customer service.
Trinity Shopping Centre
Contract: Full-time
Description: The successful candidate will be ready to coach and support a team of professional sales advisors in luxury retail. Ensuring that every customer has a memorable experience from start to finish.
Job: Lindt - Supervisor
Contract: 30 hours
Description: In this role you will support the store management team in motivating, inspiring and developing a team of dedicated chocolate advisors, towards the accomplishment of the retail plan.
Contract: 12 hours and 20 hours
Description: You must be approachable and confident to deliver excellent customer service. And physically fit to move stock around the store, working with deliveries and pallets on your own and as a team.
Contract: 20 hours
Description: You will need to commit to work the entire night shift duration which varies from two to eight weeks depending on the store.
Contract: £23,796 - £24,995 basic + commission
Description: You will be conducting repairs on our customer’s devices. This will include things like replacing batteries, screens, internal flex replacements and replacing cameras.
Contract: £12 perhour + plus up to 10% bonus +a free Nespresso Coffee Machine
Description: If you can demonstrate a strong understanding of the retail and competitive environment in which the Nespresso business operates, you could contribute to the growing success of the brand.
Victoria Leeds
Contract: 10 hours
Description: Style Advisors treat customer as their primary focus, actively listening to their needs and providing considered product and styling options.
Contract: Part-time
Description: The role includes supporting the store manager with day to day management in store and training a dedicated team to deliver high level customer service.
Contract: Full-Time
Description: The role includes supporting the store manager with day to day management in store and training a dedicated team to deliver high level customer service.
Contract: Part-time 8 hours
Description: Great opportunity for someone who wants to start or resume a career in fashion - whether you’ve taken a career break, taken time to start or look after your family, or just have an interest in fashion.
Contract: Temporary 8 hours
Description: Store assistant’s bring their contagious passion to work every day, going above and beyond to ensure an amazing experience for every customer they meet.
Job: Neom - Store Manager
Contract: Permanent
Description: You’ll be responsible for building a NEOM Wellbeing community, delivering unforgettable events for customers, and working on customer outreach.
Contract: £9.50-£11.50 per hour
Somebody who is able to provide exceptional customer service to all customers, assisting them in selecting their products and packaging them carefully, whilst engaging confidently and being a superb ambassador for Edible Art Patisserie.
Contract: 22.5 Hours over 3 days / Permanent
Candidates will be required to work as part of the team to deliver the tom ford service and help attract and retain customers through a unique brand experience.
