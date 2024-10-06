15 jobs on offer at Leeds shopping centres including White Rose, Trinity and Victoria

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A host of jobs have become available at shopping centres across Leeds.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over a dozen new jobs have become available at White Rose, Trinity and Victoria shopping centres in Leeds.

With roles ranging from full-time to part-time gigs, any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start or a student looking for a part-time job.

New jobs have become available at White Rose, Trinity and Victoria. | National World

White Rose Shopping Centre

Contract: Temporary until January 2025

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Description: ProCook are looking for a sales advisors to work with the Store Manager and the rest of the team to exceed sales targets while providing excellent customer service.

Trinity Shopping Centre

Contract: Full-time

Description: The successful candidate will be ready to coach and support a team of professional sales advisors in luxury retail. Ensuring that every customer has a memorable experience from start to finish.

Contract: 30 hours

Description: In this role you will support the store management team in motivating, inspiring and developing a team of dedicated chocolate advisors, towards the accomplishment of the retail plan.

Contract: 12 hours and 20 hours

Description: You must be approachable and confident to deliver excellent customer service. And physically fit to move stock around the store, working with deliveries and pallets on your own and as a team.

Contract: 20 hours

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Description: You will need to commit to work the entire night shift duration which varies from two to eight weeks depending on the store.

Contract: £23,796 - £24,995 basic + commission

Description: You will be conducting repairs on our customer’s devices. This will include things like replacing batteries, screens, internal flex replacements and replacing cameras.

Contract: £12 perhour + plus up to 10% bonus +a free Nespresso Coffee Machine

Description: If you can demonstrate a strong understanding of the retail and competitive environment in which the Nespresso business operates, you could contribute to the growing success of the brand.

Victoria Leeds

Contract: 10 hours

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Description: Style Advisors treat customer as their primary focus, actively listening to their needs and providing considered product and styling options.

Contract: Part-time

Description: The role includes supporting the store manager with day to day management in store and training a dedicated team to deliver high level customer service.

Contract: Full-Time

Description: The role includes supporting the store manager with day to day management in store and training a dedicated team to deliver high level customer service.

Contract: Part-time 8 hours

Description: Great opportunity for someone who wants to start or resume a career in fashion - whether you’ve taken a career break, taken time to start or look after your family, or just have an interest in fashion.

Contract: Temporary 8 hours

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Description: Store assistant’s bring their contagious passion to work every day, going above and beyond to ensure an amazing experience for every customer they meet.

Contract: Permanent

Description: You’ll be responsible for building a NEOM Wellbeing community, delivering unforgettable events for customers, and working on customer outreach.

Contract: £9.50-£11.50 per hour

Somebody who is able to provide exceptional customer service to all customers, assisting them in selecting their products and packaging them carefully, whilst engaging confidently and being a superb ambassador for Edible Art Patisserie.

Contract: 22.5 Hours over 3 days / Permanent

Candidates will be required to work as part of the team to deliver the tom ford service and help attract and retain customers through a unique brand experience.