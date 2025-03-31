Club Bingo 3000 Leeds: First pictures of new £4m ‘bingo experience’ venue in Hunslet as opening date confirmed
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Club Bingo 3000, which operates 24 clubs across the UK, is opening a new venue in Hunslet and creating 50 jobs.
The company said it aims to bring an “exceptional bingo experience” in a “modern environment” to the city.
Its Leeds site is planned to open in late August, as bosses this week shared new CGI images showing what the venue could look like.
Brian Fraser, founder of Club 3000 Bingo, said: “We are delighted to announce the opening of our newest club in Hunslet.
“Work is already well underway, and we can’t wait to share more details with the community in the coming months.
“Our goal is to provide an exceptional bingo experience, blending the latest technology with a welcoming, modern environment.”
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter
Founded in 2004, the family-run business operates across the UK including in Manchester, Bristol, Doncaster, Cardiff and Edinburgh.
The exact location of the planned new bingo hall in Hunslet has not yet been confirmed by the company.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.