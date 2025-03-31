Club Bingo 3000 Leeds: First pictures of new £4m ‘bingo experience’ venue in Hunslet as opening date confirmed

By Anna Barnes
Published 31st Mar 2025, 15:20 BST
Bosses behind a new £4m bingo hall have confirmed the date it will open in Leeds for the first time.

Club Bingo 3000, which operates 24 clubs across the UK, is opening a new venue in Hunslet and creating 50 jobs.

The company said it aims to bring an “exceptional bingo experience” in a “modern environment” to the city.

Its Leeds site is planned to open in late August, as bosses this week shared new CGI images showing what the venue could look like.

CGI images showing the planned Club Bingo 3000 venue, which is set to open in Hunslet, Leeds, in August 2025.CGI images showing the planned Club Bingo 3000 venue, which is set to open in Hunslet, Leeds, in August 2025.
CGI images showing the planned Club Bingo 3000 venue, which is set to open in Hunslet, Leeds, in August 2025. | Club Bingo 3000

Brian Fraser, founder of Club 3000 Bingo, said: “We are delighted to announce the opening of our newest club in Hunslet.

“Work is already well underway, and we can’t wait to share more details with the community in the coming months.

“Our goal is to provide an exceptional bingo experience, blending the latest technology with a welcoming, modern environment.”

Founded in 2004, the family-run business operates across the UK including in Manchester, Bristol, Doncaster, Cardiff and Edinburgh.

The exact location of the planned new bingo hall in Hunslet has not yet been confirmed by the company.

