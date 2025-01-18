Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A lucky player in Wakefield has won the first big jackpot of 2025, scooping £50,000 in the national bingo.

The lucky winner scooped the jackpot on the Thursday, January 2, National Bingo Game at Mecca Bingo Wakefield.

The player, who wishes to remain anonymous, had brought friends along to the club for their first time and was showing them the ropes, when he landed the amazing sum at the venue on Westgate Leisure Park.

Mel Kassim, general manager, Mecca Bingo Wakefield, celebrates the announcement of another £50k winner at his club. | Submit

Julie Mellor, who was the duty manager on the night, said: “We were so shocked when the claim came in so early in the game. The winner initially thought they’d won a few hundred pounds, so when we checked his ticket and told him that he’d won the £50,000 jackpot he was in shock.

“His friends were so excited and everyone in the club was cheering and clapping. I kept checking he was ok but all he wanted was a pint to calm his nerves. It’s the biggest jackpot that I’ve given away. It’s an amazing feeling.”

The £50,000 jackpot is triggered when a player matches all the numbers on their ticket and claims ‘house’ within the first 16 numbers being called.

It marks the second New Year in a row that Mecca’s Wakefield club has made a player £50,000 better off, with another regular landing the jackpot in the first week of 2024.

Mel Kassim, general manager of Mecca Bingo Wakefield, added: “”We’re always thrilled for our winners but the £50k National Bingo Game jackpot is a real cause for celebration.

“It’s the second New Year in a row that Mecca Wakefield has had such a big win, and it’s a fantastic way to start January.”

Amazingly this year’s win has proved to be the start of a lucky streak for Mecca players with winners at Mecca Chesterfield and Leeds Mayfair also scooping the £50,000 jackpot on Friday, January 3 and Thursday, January 9 respectively.

The National Bingo Game is played twice a day, every day, across the UK and offers players the chance to win Jackpot Prizes of up to £50,000 as well a club prize on every game.