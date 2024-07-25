Mecca Bingo Wakefield: Lucky player who has never won before takes home top prize of £50k
A regular player at the Wakefield site of Mecca Bingo has hit the jackpot as she scooped the top prize earlier this month.
This National Game sees bingo clubs across the country join up to play, with the £50k prize triggered when a player matches all the numbers on their ticket and shouts ‘house’ within the first 16 numbers being called.
Before the National Bingo Game commenced, the player told staff that she'd seen a magpie that day and felt a win was coming.
Michael Palmer, assistant manager at Mecca Bingo Wakefield, said: “The atmosphere in the venue was incredible.
“Many players know her and she’s never had a win before so they flurried over to congratulate her. She was so overjoyed and shed a lot of happy tears.’’
This victory at Wakefield completes a hat-trick of jackpot wins at Mecca Bingo clubs, as three players across the UK each secured the £50,000 jackpot on the National Bingo Game within just four days this month.
The National Bingo Game is played across the UK and offers players the chance to win Jackpot Prizes of up to £50,000 as well as a club prize on every game. It is played twice a day, every day, 364 days a year at all Mecca Clubs.
