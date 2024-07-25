Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A bingo player who has never won before has just struck gold.

A regular player at the Wakefield site of Mecca Bingo has hit the jackpot as she scooped the top prize earlier this month.

This National Game sees bingo clubs across the country join up to play, with the £50k prize triggered when a player matches all the numbers on their ticket and shouts ‘house’ within the first 16 numbers being called.

Before the National Bingo Game commenced, the player told staff that she'd seen a magpie that day and felt a win was coming.

A lucky winner has scooped £50k at Mecca Bingo Wakefield. Photo: Google | Google

Michael Palmer, assistant manager at Mecca Bingo Wakefield, said: “The atmosphere in the venue was incredible.

“Many players know her and she’s never had a win before so they flurried over to congratulate her. She was so overjoyed and shed a lot of happy tears.’’

This victory at Wakefield completes a hat-trick of jackpot wins at Mecca Bingo clubs, as three players across the UK each secured the £50,000 jackpot on the National Bingo Game within just four days this month.