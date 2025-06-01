Tucked away on Hunslet Road, just a stone’s throw from the bustle of Leeds city centre, Caffe Brigante is bringing a slice of Northern Italy to West Yorkshire - one focaccia at a time.

Opened in July 2024, the independent cafe is fast earning a reputation for its handmade pastries, savoury bites, and signature tiramisu, which regulars insist is worth the trip alone.

But behind the counter, it’s not just about coffee and cakes. There’s a philosophy at work - one rooted in authenticity, community, and quiet rebellion.

The name itself, Brigante, comes from the Italian word for rebels - fitting for a place that’s carving out its own path in the city’s food scene. Everything on the menu is made in-store the traditional way, inspired by founder Simo Alrababa’s upbringing in Modena, a region of Northern Italy famed for its culinary heritage.

“The Italian pastry here in the UK is different from how they are in Italy,” Simo told the Yorkshire Evening Post. “All the pastries, they’re not too sugary. They have less sugar, and they’re more like artigianali - artisanal and healthy.”

Inside the cafe, the atmosphere is relaxed and informal. Customers are encouraged to linger, work, or even pick up the in-house guitar for an impromptu tune. It’s a space designed as much for community as it is for coffee.

Simo’s passion for food began early. Growing up in his father’s pizzeria in Modena, he learned the craft hands-on.

Caffe Brigante on Hunslet Road opened in July 2024. | National World

“My dad used to have a pizzeria restaurant in Italy,” he said. “I used to spend all my time with him. That’s how I got the passion to continue what my dad did.”

Although he began in pizza, he later turned his attention to pastry-making, wanting to expand his skills. That journey eventually brought him to the UK. “I travelled around France, England, from London to Manchester,” he explained.

After arriving in Leeds in 2016 and working in kitchens across the city and in Shipley, Simo laid the groundwork for what would become Caffe Brigante - a place, he says, that reflects his roots and his belief in doing things differently.

The tiramisu is made the authentic Italian way. | National World

The star of the menu? Without question, the tiramisu. Made with the same care and balance found throughout the cafe's offerings, it's become something of a local favourite while also staying true to the Italian way.

Authentic, welcoming and quietly bold, Caffe Brigante is proving that sometimes the best way to stand out is simply to stay true.